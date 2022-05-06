Categories
Netflix delivers a sneak-attack with surprise trailer for Cobra Kai season 5


Just like the stealthy ninjas of feudal Japan, Netflix has appeared out of nowhere with a sneak attack, only this time it isn’t dealing a death blow to one of its shows – it’s giving us a surprise trailer for Cobra Kai season 5.

And, despite being labelled as a date announcement trailer (which are usually light on new footage) this trailer gives us almost two minutes worth of tantalizing material from the upcoming season.



