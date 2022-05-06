Obituary: Rader, James A. “Jim”

James A. “Jim” Rader, 66, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away unexpectedly May 4, 2022. He was the son of the late Raymond and Carolyn Sims Rader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Paul Rader and a brother-in-law Jonathan Spero.

A 1974 graduate of Wirt County High School, he graduated from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1978. Jim was a math teacher at Wirt County High School. Whenever his name was mentioned by students, stories full of love and admiration followed. He was an established fixture at Dick’s Market in Elizabeth for many years. He was a member of the Wirt County’s Board of Education for more than 20 years. He was also an officer in F.O.E. Aerie #4487, Williamstown, WV.

He was a member of the Elizabeth Baptist Church where he was a member of the choir. He was also responsible for the information that welcomed new members into the church family. He was the Rader/Sims family historian, deeply interested in genealogy and was active with ancestry.com. He kept the website findagrave.com updated with locals. He was the record keeper of whatever he was involved with.

Jim was one of Wirt County’s strongest supporter and fan of Wirt County High School’s sports teams. For over 40 years, he kept statistics for football and basketball and occasionally for volleyball. At any football game, one could see Jim walking the sidelines with his clipboard, keeping track of stats for the football team.

He is survived by his siblings Susan (Alan) White, Jessie Spero, Fred (Carolyn) Rader; a sister-in-law Sandy Rader; nieces and nephews Megan (Bill) Richards, Elissa (Jory) Peterson, Andrew White, Orion Spero, Rose (Mukil) Spero-Natarajan, Heidi Spero, Emily (Ryan) Rader-Neely, Eric Rader; nieces of the heart Buffy Wiseman and Jodie Dye; great nieces and nephews Rosalynd “Rosie” Neely and Franklin Alexander “Frankie” Neely, and Alex, Annabel, Louisa and Max; great nieces and nephews of the heart Tara, Mollie, Dianaira, Anthony, Brianna, Olivia, Kaley and Cameron .

Funeral services will be Wednesday, 11:00 am, May 11, 2022, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Leary VanHorn officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, 4:00 to 8:00 pm and 9:00 am Wednesday at the church until time of the service. Interment will follow at Two Runs Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church, GAP, PO Box 637, Elizabeth, WV 26143. Matheny Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Rader family.

