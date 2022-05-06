Pat Green events at Bush Tennis Center headline calendar

9 a.m. Monday

Commissioners’ Courtroom

County Courthouse

500 N. Loraine St.

Midland City Council

10 a.m. Tuesday

Council Chamber, City Hall

300 N. Loraine St.

Midland ISD

Noon Tuesday

District Service Center – Room 101

615 W. Missouri Ave.

Jimmy Patterson booksigning

There will be a book signing with Jimmy Patterson, author of the book “America’s Horse; The Glorious Run of Alysheba” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Historic Turner Mansion.

Bush Tennis Center today

Today’s events from the fifth annual Pat Green Best of the West challenge include:





– Sandstone Ridge Hot Dog Run and Pet Costume Competition, 8 a.m.

– Classic Honda State Championship BBQ Cookoff, 1:30 p.m.

– Pat Green Band with Django Walker, 8 p.m.

Note: A USTA tournament is also scheduled for the tennis center Saturday and Sunday.

All events are scheduled for the Bush Tennis Center, 5700 Briarwood Ave.

Events

Mix Fix Academy, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Crestview Baptist Church.

Market at the Gardens, 10 a.m. Saturday, Café at the Gardens.

A Day at the Races, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Museum of the Southwest.

Pat Green Band with Django Walker, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bush Tennis Center.

MCT’s “Noises Off,” Saturday

L.O.L. Surprise, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Farm to Table (aux), 6 p.m. May 12, Polo Club Midland.

Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m. May 12, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Mike Ryan, 6 p.m. May 13, Dos Amigos.

Bart Crow, 7 p.m. May 13, The Mule Barn.

Chad Cooke Band, 7 p.m. May 13, The Destination Midland.

MOSC, “May the Planets be with You,” 7:30 p.m. May 14, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Permian Tacos and Tequila Tuesday, 5 p.m. May 17, The Destination Midland.

—

