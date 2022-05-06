Categories Sports Pat Green events at Bush Tennis Center headline calendar Post author By Google News Post date May 6, 2022 No Comments on Pat Green events at Bush Tennis Center headline calendar 9 a.m. Monday Commissioners’ Courtroom County Courthouse 500 N. Loraine St. Midland City Council 10 a.m. Tuesday Council Chamber, City Hall 300 N. Loraine St. Midland ISD Noon Tuesday District Service Center – Room 101 615 W. Missouri Ave. Jimmy Patterson booksigning There will be a book signing with Jimmy Patterson, author of the book “America’s Horse; The Glorious Run of Alysheba” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the Historic Turner Mansion. Bush Tennis Center today Today’s events from the fifth annual Pat Green Best of the West challenge include: – Sandstone Ridge Hot Dog Run and Pet Costume Competition, 8 a.m. – Classic Honda State Championship BBQ Cookoff, 1:30 p.m. – Pat Green Band with Django Walker, 8 p.m. Note: A USTA tournament is also scheduled for the tennis center Saturday and Sunday. All events are scheduled for the Bush Tennis Center, 5700 Briarwood Ave. Events Mix Fix Academy, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Crestview Baptist Church. Market at the Gardens, 10 a.m. Saturday, Café at the Gardens. A Day at the Races, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Museum of the Southwest. Pat Green Band with Django Walker, 7 p.m. Saturday, Bush Tennis Center. MCT’s “Noises Off,” Saturday L.O.L. Surprise, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Farm to Table (aux), 6 p.m. May 12, Polo Club Midland. Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m. May 12, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Mike Ryan, 6 p.m. May 13, Dos Amigos. Bart Crow, 7 p.m. May 13, The Mule Barn. Chad Cooke Band, 7 p.m. May 13, The Destination Midland. MOSC, “May the Planets be with You,” 7:30 p.m. May 14, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Permian Tacos and Tequila Tuesday, 5 p.m. May 17, The Destination Midland. — To put your event on the Community Calendar, send the information to sdoreen@hearstnp.com Source link Related Tags Bush, calendar, Center, events, green, headline, Pat, tennis By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Tesla will cover transportation costs for employee abortions. → Data Security and Control in the Cloud: Third-Party Cloud Providers and the Shared Responsibility Model | New York Law Journal Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.