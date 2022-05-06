Categories
Paul McCartney Started Writing The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ in a Mental ‘Twilight Zone’

TL;DR:

  • Paul McCartney said he started writing The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” in a mental “twilight zone.”
  • McCartney explained why the submarine was yellow.
  • The song became an international hit.
Paul McCartney wearing headphones during the production of The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine'

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Keystone Features/Getty Images

Paul McCartney said he was in a mental “limbo” when he started writing The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.” He explained why he thought of the unusual image of a yellow submarine in the first place. Subsequently, he revealed how he tailored the song for Ringo Starr.

