Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were ‘Desperate’ to Keep Their Relationship Private, But an Insider From the House of York Had Other Plans Claims Royal Author

The new book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown recalls how the news of Harry and Meghan’s relationship broke via a headline in the Sunday Express.

Queen Elizabeth knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unhappy

No matter who leaked the news, it became evident rather quickly that Harry and Meghan’s relationship was the real deal. They announced their engagement in the fall of 2017, and they tied the knot in May of 2018. But it wasn’t long before Harry and Meghan wanted out of the royal family.

Brown claims in her book that the couple’s intention to leave “was clear from as early as the autumn of 2018.” And Queen Elizabeth could see how unhappy they were. However, she wanted their exit to “set the right precedent” and she felt “genuinely very conflicted” about it.

“They could all see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were,” a insider explained to Brown. “Everybody was supportive of them leaving. But they wanted it done in an orderly way.”

Ultimately, the source claimed that Prince Harry was unhappy and wanted out of the royal family for years. But it wasn’t until he met Meghan that he was able to get out.

