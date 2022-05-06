Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were ‘Desperate’ to Keep Their Relationship Private, But an Insider From the House of York Had Other Plans Claims Royal Author

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met on a blind date in 2016. Less than two years later, they were husband and wife. Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance captivated both the UK press and the American tabloids. But how did the news that Prince Harry was dating an American actress get leaked? According to a new book, the source of the leak was the House of York.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship leak happened four months after they met
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. And insiders say the relationship went from “Zero to 60” rather quickly.
The new book
The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown recalls how the news of Harry and Meghan’s relationship broke via a headline in the Sunday Express.
VIDEO Queen Elizabeth knew Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unhappy
No matter who leaked the news, it became evident rather quickly that Harry and Meghan’s relationship was the real deal. They announced their engagement in the fall of 2017, and they tied the knot in May of 2018. But it wasn’t long before Harry and Meghan wanted out of the royal family.
Brown claims in her book that the couple’s intention to leave “was clear from as early as the autumn of 2018.” And Queen Elizabeth could see how unhappy they were. However, she wanted their exit to “set the right precedent” and she felt “genuinely very conflicted” about it.
“They could all see how unhappy Harry and Meghan were,” a insider explained to Brown. “Everybody was supportive of them leaving. But they wanted it done in an orderly way.”
Ultimately, the source claimed that Prince Harry was unhappy and wanted out of the royal family for years. But it wasn’t until he met Meghan that he was able to get out.
