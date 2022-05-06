Risky Biscuit and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters

Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.
Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.
Dolly: She will always love you
As a rescuer of more than 15,000 sick, injured and abused pets each year, the Arizona Humane Society has taken care of many differently-abled pets throughout its almost 65 years of existence. While each pet is unique and special in its own way, AHS is celebrating specially-abled pets in honor of their nationally dedicated day that took place last week.
One such pet is Dolly. Dolly, an adorable 4-year-old black Labrador Retriever, has shown how persevering she is after undergoing surgery to remove both of her eyes due to medical complications. Rescued as an injured stray in March of this year by an AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician, this resilient lady underwent more than a month of medical treatment both in shelter and in a Foster Hero home and has adjusted incredibly well to her new life.