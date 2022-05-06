Risky Biscuit and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters

How to adopt: The Arizona Humane Society’s Virtual Matchmaking Adoptions by appointment is available to place pets with their forever families. Interested adopters can view available pets, like delightful Dolly, and schedule an appointment online at azhumane.org/adopt. Additionally, all AHS pets have waived adoption fees now through May 15 thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation!

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Risky Biscuit is an adorable little 2-year-old, 11-pound Chihuahua with the most gorgeous light brindle coat. Risky Biscuit went out with his fabulous kennel buddy Jane to where else but her favorite store — Home Goods! Jane tells us that this chihuahua is quite the gem. He is a patient boy while getting his harness fitted. He was calm and quiet and helped her pick out some new spring decor. She said he has an even temperament and nothing seemed to phase him. He rides beautifully in the car with a secured leash.

Back at the adoption center, he showed off some of his skills while working on enrichment activities. One of his favorite things to do is to roll in the grass on his back! Risky Biscuit is a sweetheart, but can be a little bossy with other dogs so he’ll be happiest as your only canine companion, and is hoping to find a family who will spoil him!

How to adopt: He is currently residing at Friends for Life’s adoption center, located at 952 W. Melody Avenue in Gilbert, and ready to go home! Risky Biscuit is neutered, licensed, vaccinated, and microchipped and his adoption fee is $375. For more information on Risky Biscuit please contact Friends for Life at 480-497-8296, e-mail FFLdogs@azfriends.org, or visit azfriends.org.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

Mr. Thumbs: A case of threes

All pets are deserving of loving, caring homes. While it may take some pets longer to find their forever families, the Arizona Humane Society is dedicated to ensuring all its adoptable pets get the chance of finding their happily ever after. In honor of May 3 being National Specially Abled Pets Day, AHS is highlighting one of its most special babies.

While Mr. Thumbs may only have three limbs, he makes up for it with extra toes as a polydactyl kitty. Rescued as an injured stray in March, the handsome 3-year-old Domestic Shorthair orange tabby who came to AHS with a broken front limb. After medical evaluation in AHS’ Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, it was determined that Mr. Thumbs would need surgery to remove his leg as it could not be saved.