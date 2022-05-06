Rumor: Possible Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Leaked Online

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been officially announced by Activision and Infinity Ward. So far, all that’s been revealed is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 logo and the fact that it’s being built alongside a brand-new Warzone experience. A proper reveal for the game has yet to be announced, but there’s a chance that fans of the blockbuster franchise will get to see Modern Warfare 2 sooner rather than later.

A new report by notable leaker Tom Henderson, published by Exputer, says that “sources have suggested” the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal will take place this June. The post theorizes that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign reveal will possibly happen on June 9 at Summer Game Fest, with another trailer potentially dropping a week earlier on June 2. The latter is according to TheGhostOfHope, someone else known for their Call of Duty series leaks, though they have also heard that the trailer could be released on May 30 instead.

So if the leaks are accurate, it seems as though the first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer could drop on June 2, with the campaign reveal taking place on June 9. Fans should take the information with a grain of salt, but in the meantime, some may be wondering when the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal will happen. After all, the vast majority of Call of Duty fans play the series for the multiplayer, and so it’s safe to say that many are likely more concerned with when they’ll get to see it in action.

Henderson’s sources indicate that the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer reveal will likely take place in August. This would be fairly in line with Call of Duty reveals in recent years, though again, fans should keep their expectations in check. None of this has been officially confirmed by Activision or Infinity Ward, and while the leaks do make sense, it’s always better to treat leaks with skepticism, even when they come from reputable sources like Henderson.





Henderson has a proven track record when it comes to Call of Duty series leaks, so he’s certainly more reliable than most so-called leakers making claims online. Once the proper Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal does happen, it will be interesting to see how many of Henderson’s claims about the game turn out to be accurate.

Besides campaign and multiplayer, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is also rumored to have a new mode called DMZ that reportedly takes inspiration from Escape from Tarkov. There’s also the Warzone 2 reveal to look forward to, which Activision has confirmed will happen before the year is out.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is in development.

Source: Exputer





