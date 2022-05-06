Russia renews assault on Azovstal steel plant ahead of ‘Victory Day’; Ukraine says evacuations underway. Follow our live updates

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby dismissed claims that the U.S. was fighting a proxy war in Ukraine following a series of intelligence leaks that link the U.S. to some of the more impressive battlefield blows.

Kirby said that intelligence leaks play into the Kremlin’s propaganda handbook that the U.S. is waging a war against Russia through Ukraine and other European countries.

“Dmitry Peskov, the [Kremlin] spokesman said something similar just yesterday, acknowledging that this is just the United States now involved in some sort of proxy effort. So it’s not helpful,” Kirby told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Kirby said he would not “get into specifics” when asked about a New York Times report claiming the Pentagon was giving Ukraine intelligence that helped kill key Russian generals and an NBC News report saying the U.S. helped sink the Russian warship Moskva. CNBC and NBC News could not verify the New York Times report.

“What I can tell you is we didn’t provide them specific targeting information for that ship and we were not involved in their decision to strike that ship,” he said of the NBC News report.

On Thursday, Kirby said from the Pentagon podium that the U.S was not tracking the movements of key Russian generals on the battlefield. But he did not explicitly deny that U.S. intelligence shared with Kyiv allowed Ukrainian forces to put the two together.

— Amanda Macias