Scam warning as woman, 59, loses staggering £48,000 by ‘sharing screen’

Mark Steward, Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight at the FCA, warned: “Investment scams can happen over many months, but sharing your screen without making the proper checks can change everything in an instant.

“Once scammers gain to your screen, they have complete control.

“That means access to your sensitive banking and investment information, the freedom to browse at their leisure, and the ability to take whatever details they want. It can affect any investor, no matter how experienced.

“It’s incredibly difficult to get money back once lost in this way.”

Since July 2020, the FCA has seen 2,142 of these type of cases, with over £25million lost between January 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.