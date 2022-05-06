‘SNP not so dominant’ Curtice pinpoints Sturgeon’s error giving Greens election ‘leg up’





Sir John Curtice told Huw Edwards on BBC News that while the SNP have enjoyed a “modest increase” in support during the local elections, the Greens have “advanced by at least as much”. He said that some SNP MSPs might be asking themselves whether they gave the Greens a “bit of a leg up” by entering into a coalition agreement with the party.

Sir John said: “Well, we’re looking at a modest increase in SNP support, which will be enough for them to get a record share from the local elections this year in Scotland. “But as we’ve seen, particularly in Glasgow, their coalition partners, the Greens, are also advancing by at least as much as the SNP so far. “And, on occasion, it seems pretty clear that the Green advance has come at the expense of the SNP. “This shouldn’t surprise us because those who vote Green might be concerned about the environment.

"And the interesting thing on the national side: On the one hand, these results do confirm, I think, that Alex Salmond's attempts to fragment the national vote is going nowhere. "But the Greens are now providing some competition to the SNP and to that extent, these elections will indicate that the SNP are not quite so dominant. "I suspect some people inside the SNP will be asking themselves whether or not in allowing the Greens to enter the Government at Holyrood, they've given them a bit of a leg up perhaps at the SNP's expense."

Mr Mackinnon said he was honoured to be the first Scottish Green to be elected in the Galashiels. He said: “It shows that people are taking the climate crisis seriously – I hope to be a voice in the Borders for green issues and social justice. “With the cost of living crisis a lot of people are suffering especially in a town like Galashiels with a few deprived areas so I’d hope to be able to do things to combat that.” The Greens have had 34 councillors elected this year so far, with the SNP boasting 453.