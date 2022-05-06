‘So perfect’ Kate appears in new video in ‘glorious’ £680 Max Mara shirt dress – ‘so chic’





Kate Middleton, 40, made the comments in a video message to mark her new role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA). The patronage was announced during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which ends on Sunday. In her message, Kate said that no mother is “immune to experiencing anxiety and depression”.

The mother-of-three added that it was crucial for those "struggling" to be given the "right support at the right time". The Duchess also urged society to play its part, saying everyone needed to help "parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today". Kate looked absolutely beautiful in the new video. She wore a new Max Mara studio Crepe de Chine dress.

Kate's new shirt dress featured a collar and cuff-embellished long sleeves. The bodice and sleeves were decorated with hemstitch embroidery. Meanwhile, the pleated skirt had a lot of movement. The beautiful white dress retails for an outstanding £680.

Kate said Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week was about the “power and importance of connection” and how the past two years had reminded everyone about the role of relationships in long-term health and happiness, especially at the start of life for infants. She added: “But we all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding. “Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years. Around 20 percent of women in the UK are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. “Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time. “It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they’re able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover.”