St. Peter nets BSC tennis shutout over Fairmont

FAIRMONT — According to Harper’s Bazaar, bucket hats are trending again. St. Peter fourth singles tennis player Ezekial Ribar agrees.

The bucket hat-wearing Saints trended upward on the scorecards to post seven straight-set wins en route to a Big South Conference tennis shutout over the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday in Fairmont.

“It definitely looks like we’re ready to go fishing,” St. Peter head coach Aaron Rothenberger joked in reference to six of his 10 varsity netters donning the comeback head wear — a retro trend sported by the main character on the 1960s sitcom Gilligan’s Island. “Ezekial got a couple of our players to wear them and over time, it’s increased throughout the lineup.”

Anders Dixon and Tyson Schmitz, two of the bucket hat wearers, netted back-to-back 6-0 set victories over Cardinal opponents Sebastian Castro and Wylee Frederiksen at the No. 1 position in the doubles bracket.

Quinn Dixon and Jan Gerstbauer, who donned matching camouflage bucket hats, delivered the Saints’ second team point by producing back-to-back 6-0 set victories at the third spot in the doubles division.

Cooper Dean, one of the rare hatless St. Peter players, coasted to consecutive 6-0 set wins over Noah Vetter at second singles to widen the visitors’ lead to 3-0 on the ledger.

Colton Abels and Fede Zimmerman locked up the fourth and decisive team tally at second doubles by serving a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Fairmont’s Oliver Thedens and Simone Castro.

Hard-hitting junior Marty Anderson utilized his 6-foot-4 frame and athleticism to outslug the Cardinals’ Jack Hagen in a frenetic-paced No. 1 singles clash, 6-3, 6-1, while the Saints’ Ben Taylor garnered a 6-2, 6-2 winning decision over Carter Quist at third singles.

Ribar, who proved the catalyst behind the Saints’ stylish ways, delivered a team point at the fourth position in the singles bracket, rallying for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dominick Lund-May.

Fairmont (0-5) will hit the road to Litchfield today for a 4:30 p.m. nonconference dual meet against the Dragons.

St. Peter (4-3) will play host to non-league rival Hutchinson on Monday.