Suamico woman’s businesses focus on healthy homes, gluten free lifestyle

That has resulted in a huge challenge for restaurants seeking to accommodate customers. To give guidance, a major role of Gluten Free Navigator is to provide coaching to restaurants, universities, hospitals and senor living facilities.

“There really isn’t anyone doing exactly what I do,” Aderhold said. “As a gluten-free coach, I am a contractor with the Gluten Intolerance Group and am paid by them to train and audit restaurants and other food services facilities.”

Restaurants can join the Gluten-Free Food Service, or GFFS, a program offered by GIG. GFFS reviews policies and procedures, recipes, ingredients and training for food service facilities. Having completed the many hours of training, Aderhold fills the role of adviser and trains restaurants and other establishments on gluten-free best practices.

When she isn’t working on that, she is spending time on Healthy Home Organizing.

“I organize my time to pay attention to both businesses, just like I do in the other areas of my life,” she said. “I set priorities and have daily and weekly things I do on a regular basis. And then I forecast out the week. As things come up that are unexpected, I reprioritize and make adjustments.”

It’s not surprising that Aderhold is organized. She believes that organization is an important part of creating and managing a healthy life. Pointing to a study done by UCLA, she noted that researchers found that clutter can be such an overwhelming problem that it caused elevated stress hormone levels.

She added: “Clutter can increase negative feelings and lead to depression. An overly messy space may lead to feelings of shame, guilt or inadequacy.”

Other studies have had similar findings. Clutter, it was reported, isn’t just messy and disorganized, it is bad for physical and mental health. Those findings fuel her passion. And even though her research showed that there was a lot of competition in this sector, she believes there is such a need that there is plenty of business for everyone.