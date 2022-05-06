Tesla will cover transportation costs for employee abortions.

Tesla is covering transportation costs for employees to get out-of-state abortions, joining the likes of Citigroup and Yelp as various state regulations have limited access to abortion.

The company said in its 2021 impact report, released on Friday, that it had begun offering “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state” last year.

Texas, where Tesla is based, has some of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws. Last year the state banned the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy. In Congress, some lawmakers are already threatening actions against companies that offer such benefits, including Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida.

Tesla’s other fertility benefits include I.V.F. and egg freezing, as well as up to $25,000 for both adoption and surrogacy. Tesla offers 16 weeks of paid family leave.