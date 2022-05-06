The Metaverse’s Biggest Hit Yet: LISA Joins MetaCity M as a Model

TAIPEI , TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 6 May 2022 – The world’s first ever metaverse mobile game: MetaCity M, developed by Gamamobi today, officially announces LISA, a member of BLACKPINK, a girl group who is massively popular across the entire world, will join MetaCity M as a global model under YG Entertainment. The news of LISA becoming MetaCity M’s global model has taken the industry by storm. LISA is known for her cute and loveable style off-stage and her overwhelming dance performance, which is a perfect match for the wholesome style of the MetaCity M. The collaboration, therefore, comes as a bombshell for fans worldwide, who are eagerly waiting to find out what surprises will come next in this exciting collaboration.

Having begun development in 2020, MetaCity M precisely focuses on the concept of the ‘Open World Metaverse’. Each planet in MetaCity M features more than 1,600 small towns, 690 second-tier cities, and 55 first-tier cities. The massive 510 million square kilometer world allows players everywhere to play with friends and neighbors nearby, and drive, walk or even fly with people far away from all over the world. Explore different countries every day and see the world in all 4 seasons, or take part in the simple joys of life such as watching the sunrise and sunset, or enjoying a mountain top view. Take a spaceship to other planets and experience interplanetary exploration to visit players on alien planets. Use your life construction skill to develop your hometown with a global player base to create a truly unique town in the metaverse.

As LISA joins MetaCity M as a global model, fans are more hotly anticipating the release of MetaCity M than ever before. To learn more about LISA, our newest model, keep up to date with the latest news on the MetaCity M website.

