Vitamin D deficiency: Could the sunshine vitamin help you to lose weight?

During the fall and winter, Britons are encouraged by the NHS to take daily vitamin D supplementation. Yet, the National Diet and Nutrition Survey reveals that one in six adults have low levels of vitamin D in their blood. Could taking supplements all year round be the answer? According to a recent clinical study, there could an extra benefit in doing so. Researchers conducted a three-month clinical trial that presented in Frontiers in Medicine – a peer-reviewed open access medical journal.

There were 125 overweight and obese participants who were deficient in vitamin D.

Participants were prescribed vitamin D3 3000 IU/d oral spray supplementation, or a placebo, alongside a calorie-restricted diet.

The diet programme involved consuming 600kcal less than the total energy expenditure of each individual.

The results

The group taking vitamin D supplementation witnessed a greater reduction in body weight, body mass index (BMI) and fat percentage than the placebo group.

