Will Smith Among Upcoming Guests of David Letterman’s Netflix Talk Show

David Letterman will be back with new episodes of his Netflix talk show this month, and his full list of guests has been revealed. This serves as the fourth season of the three-time Emmy Award-nominated show, officially dubbed My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. Season 4 will start streaming on Friday, May 20.

Like the title suggests, the show pays a particular focus into bringing in guests that are already very well known. Will Smith is among the guests of the 6-episode fourth season, and this is significant considering the recent controversy that has surrounded the Oscar winner. The other guests that will be featured in season 4 include Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Ryan Reynolds.

While this marks Smith’s first talk show appearance since the infamous Oscars slap, it won’t be discussed on My Next Guest. The episodes were filmed prior to March and ahead of the Oscars ceremony where Smith smacked Chris Rock over a joke told about Jada Pinkett Smith.

David Letterman hosts the series. Executive producers are Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Worldwide Pants; Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Brooke Posch, and John Skidmore for Jax Media; and Justin Wilkes and Michael Steed.

David Letterman Has Found New Success with His Netflix Series





David Letterman wasn’t ready to quit hosting his own talk show after he retired from primetime television. He debuted this new series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, on Netflix in 2018. It consists of a different format by focusing on one special guest with each episode. The show has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series on two occasions.

Part of the show’s success comes from its well-known celebrity guests. Barack Obama was featured in the very first episode for Letterman to hit the ground running. He has also interviewed other famous stars like George Clooney, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern, Jerry Seinfeld, Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Kim Kardashian, Robert Downey Jr., and Lizzo.

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman said in a statement when the series was first announced in 2017. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos added, “Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together. David Letterman is a true television icon, and I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

We know now that he very much did. You can find My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Friday, May 20. Watch it online at Netflix.com.









