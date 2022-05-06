Women’s Tennis Closes Special Season with NCAA Tournament Loss to Texas Tech – Loyola Marymount University Athletics

BERKELEY, Calif. – LMU women’s tennis saw their season came to a close on Friday afternoon after losing in the opening round of the NCAA Championships. The Lions lost the matchup in the Berkeley regional, 4-1, to Texas Tech.

LMU finishes the season with 18 wins, the second-most in program history. Only the 1995 team’s 22 wins were more.



Ulyana Shirokova clinched LMU’s lone point, winning in straight sets on Court 5, 6-2, 6-3.



Veronika Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek each won a set in their respective singles courts. Both of those two courts went unfinished as the match concluded before a winner was determined.



Texas Tech Lady Raiders 4, LMU Women’s Tennis 1 Singles Competition

1. Veronika Miroshnichenko (LMU) vs. Margarita Skriabina (TTU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-1

2. Eva Marie Voracek (LMUW) vs. Olivia Peet (TTU) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7)

3. Avelina Sayfetdinova (TTU) def. Wiktoria Rutkowska (LMU) 7-5, 6-0

4. Metka Komac (TTU) def. Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU) 6-4, 6-2

5. Kailey Evans (TTU) def. Isabella Tcherkes-Zade (LMU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2

6. Ulyana Shirokova (LMU) def. Cristina Tiglea (TTU) 6-2, 6-3



Doubles Competition

1. Avelina Sayfetdinova and Kailey Evans (TTU) def. Isabella Tcherkes-Zade and Wiktoria Rutkowska (LMU) 7-5

2. Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik and Veronika Miroshnichenko (LMU) vs. Margarita Skriabina and Cristina Tiglea (TTU) 4-4

3. Metka Komac and Olivia Peet (TTU) def. Eva Marie Voracek and Ulyana Shirokova (LMU) 6-4



Match Notes

Order of finish: Singles — 3 6 4 5 ; Doubles — 3 1

