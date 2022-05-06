Xbox’s game streaming device and TV app could arrive soon | Engadget

It’s been 11 months since confirmed it’s for the ecosystem. The company hasn’t announced many more details about either since then, but a new report suggests they could arrive in the coming months.

The streaming device, which can be plugged into a TV or monitor, will have either a stick or a puck design, according to In other words, it’ll look like an Amazon Fire Stick or a Chromecast. It’s believed that you’ll not only be able to with the device, but also use it to watch movies and TV shows.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is said to be working with on an Xbox app for that company’s TVs. Some of Samsung’s 2022 models like Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now. It wouldn’t be surprising at all to see an Xbox Cloud Gaming app on those TVs too.

Both the TV app and streaming device are expected to arrive within the next 12 months. They form part of Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere strategy. The name is self-explanatory — the company wants to reach gamers wherever they are, even if they don’t have an Xbox console or a capable gaming PC.

The project took another step forward this week with the this week. That offers people a way to stream the all-conquering battle royale on smartphones (), tablets and PC.

What makes this different from other streaming games from Xbox is that it’s free. You don’t need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to stream Fortnite — just a Microsoft account. Microsoft says it’s interested in offering more free-to-play titles via the cloud, so perhaps the likes of , and the multiplayer side of will be available at some point.

We might not have to wait much longer to hear about the next steps for the Xbox Everywhere initiative. A big Xbox and Bethesda showcase , and there could be more than game announcements and trailers in store.