Yellowstone & Glacier Nat’l Parks road openings, closures and more

MONTANA – As temperatures warm up throughout the state, many Montanans are planning their trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks as the parks work on opening for the season.

On Friday in Yellowstone, the road from the East Entrance to Lake Village and Canyon Village to Lake Village opened to motor vehicle traffic.

Depending on weather conditions, the following are the current expected road opening dates in Yellowstone for roads that are not already open:

May 11: Between Cooke City, MT, on US-212 to Chief Joseph Scenic Byway (WY-296)

May 13: South Entrance to West Thumb, Lake Village to West Thumb, West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass), Tower Junction to Tower Fall

May 27: Tower Fall to Canyon Junction (Dunraven Pass), Beartooth Highway (US-212)

You can see the current road status throughout the park on their website here, or by calling (307) 344-2117.

In addition to weather conditions closing roads, Yellowstone is not immune to construction season, and three major projects are planned for 2022.

From May 13 to Nov. 1, recreationists can expect construction and delays of up to 30 minutes on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb according to the park.

The road will be closed overnight from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am until the roads close for the season on Nov. 1.

Work on the Lewis River Bridge, about 10 miles north of the South Entrance, is also beginning this spring until fall 2023.

Delays are anticipated on the South Entrance Road up to 20 minutes while the road is open to wheeled vehicles. Occasional overnight closures will happen between 7:00 pm and 9:00 am during the spring and fall.

Nearby pullouts and the trail to Lewis River Falls will be closed during construction.

Starting this fall, those in the Yellowstone River Bridge area near Tower Junction along the North Entrance Road can expect construction and delays up to 30 minutes as crews work to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge.

The project will impact motorists year-round and is anticipated to last until fall 2025.

You can read more on the projects on the Yellowstone National Park website here.

In Glacier National Park, plows were sent out to clear roads at the start of April.

As of the park’s latest update on roads in April, due to snowstorms and avalanches continuing through April and May, it is impossible to predict an opening date.

As of early April, Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to vehicles approximately 12 miles from the West Entrance to Lake McDonald Lodge.

On the east side, visitors can drive Going-to-the-Sun Road approximately six miles from St. Mary to Rising Sun.

Vehicle reservations are required for each vehicle accessing the Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor or the North Fork Vehicle Reservation Areas from May 27 through Sept. 11.

More information on vehicle reservations in the park can be found here.

Park-goers can also take advantage of Glacier’s free spring hiker/biker shuttle, which will provide weekend service starting May 7 through June 26 from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The shuttle runs between Apgar Visitor Center, Lake McDonald Lodge, and Avalanche Creek and operates on a first come-first served basis.

Hikers and bikers can travel farther into the valleys, and traffic for them ends at the intersection for the Many Glacier Hotel while road crews are plowing.

The Inside North Fork Road is closed between the Polebridge Ranger Station and Fish Creek. Road access to Bowman and Kintla Lakes has not yet opened for the season as of April

According to the park, these dirt roads will open when conditions allow but may be closed in the spring if conditions are muddy.

You can find more information on the opening of Glacier National Park, including when campgrounds are expected to open and backcountry permits on the park’s website here.