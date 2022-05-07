15 Actors Who Quit Or Were Fired After Asking For More Money



Lorimar also sued her for breach of contract for $70 million. She countersued both Lorimar and NBC for damages, requesting $180 million.

She told People, “This is the worst thing that ever happened to me. I feel robbed and ripped off. There’s the feeling that Valerie Harper is this greedy, clutching actress. That’s a bald-faced lie.”

Her charges against NBC were dropped, but she was awarded $1.4 million in damages from Lorimar after the jury ruled she’d been wrongfully fired. She was also awarded 12.5% of the show’s profits.