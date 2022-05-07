Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck pays sweet tribute to CBS co-stars ‘We’re a family’

With the 12th season of Blue Bloods now done and dusted, Tom Selleck and the rest of the CBS series’ cast and crew will soon be readying themselves to return to film the 13th run. And while the Reagan family have endeared themselves to fans for over a decade, a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson on her self-titled NBC show proves the stars’ bond is just as strong off-camera.

“The characters on your show, they do family dinners all the time,” Kelly said to Tom after welcoming him onto her show last week.

She added: “So do y’all do cast dinners because you’re around each other a lot?”

“We do real dinners for about eight hours, the food gets a little cold,” Tom joked, referring to the drama’s famous dinner scenes.

The audience let out a giggle before Tom delved into the details.

READ MORE: Blue Bloods’ Tom Selleck addresses future on CBS drama