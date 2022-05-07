Boris set to hand Ukraine MASSIVE £1.3bn military package to fight Putin’s ‘brutal attack’

The new funding comes on top of the UK’s existing £1.5billion support to Kyiv. The existing aid to Ukraine included around £400million in humanitarian aid and grants to the Ukrainian government, as well as unlocking over £700million in additional World Bank lending through loan guarantees.

It is the highest rate of UK military spending on a conflict since the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan conflict.

Boris Johnson said the UK would help Ukraine “continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country”.

Additional equipment sent to the nation under attack will include anti-battery radar systems, plus GPS jamming and night-vision devices.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “The situation in Ukraine continues to cause immense suffering with every day bringing new, tragic stories of Putin’s brutality.

