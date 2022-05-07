Bradenton Bishop planetarium to host rock, pop music laser light shows

For the first time in more than two decades, Sarasota-Manatee’s sole planetarium will host laser light shows set to some of the biggest names in music.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in downtown Bradenton will hold Laser Light Nights from May 26 to Aug.13, featuring more than two dozen chart-topping artists. For years, laser light shows set to music acts such as Pink Floyd and Rush were a popular attraction at the planetarium until 2001, when an electrical fire shuttered the planetarium, which was eventually renovated and reopened in 2005.

Five performances a week are planned, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The schedule is currently set through June 25, allowing for flexibility so that organizers may offer repeat performances for the more popular shows later in the summer.