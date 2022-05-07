Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Makes It Impossible for Players to Win

Call of Duty: Warzone has been dealing with bugs for a long time now, with these issues having different levels of severity. The latest Call of Duty: Warzone bug is especially problematic, though, as it removes the ability to win the match for those that have been sent to the Gulag.

This bug comes at a frustrating time, as Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 only began on April 27. While many may be excited to explore the new areas on Caldera that are themed around Godzilla and Kong, this glitch is getting in the way. If gamers are unlucky enough to encounter the issue, then they have no hopes of winning their match, as they will be killed immediately after winning their Gulag fight and respawning.

The latest of many Call of Duty: Warzone Gulag bugs, the issue was shown off by Reddit user finnyy04. After the buzzer goes off and the fight begins, the Redditor turns a corner and pulls out their weapon, gunning down an enemy that was crouched behind cover. Despite the enemy clearly having an advantage when it comes to positioning, finnyy04’s good aim won out. After “Gulag Winner” appears on their screen, it fades to black as it normally would, with the player spawning back into the main battle royale match.





Unfortunately, they are tossed completely out of bounds, floating in the sky outside the Caldera map boundaries. This is extremely frustrating, as there is no explanation for why the player was spawned so far away from the play space. Had they been spawned in the storm, the bug would have made a bit more sense, but randomly spawning out of bounds is truly strange. Even though the Redditor realizes what has happened and attempts to turn around and get back into the map, the five-second death timer prevents them from doing so.

With their screen also staying black for the first few seconds, they only have two and a half seconds to react to their odd spawn point. Unsurprisingly, the Call of Duty: Warzone player was frustrated by this moment, exclaiming “what” and calling the game “trash” in the title of their post. Unfortunately, it seems like this is not a one-off glitch, as a Reddit user named JohnFairPlay commented that the same thing happened to them. Clearly, this is a significant problem, so hopefully Raven Software is able to address the issue soon.





While some commenters joked that it was a skill issue or that the glitch could be prevented by purchasing Call of Duty: Vanguard skins, the player has every right to be annoyed. For the time being, it seems like the second chance provided by the Gulag is meaningless for unlucky players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

