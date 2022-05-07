Categories
Pets

Chewy’s National Pet Month Sale Includes the Surprisingly Durable Dog Toy My Pup Loves for 42% Off


Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The parade of deals lasts until the end of the month and includes everything you need to ensure your pet’s health and happiness is well taken care of. The sale features thousands of items, but you can start with this list of the 15 best deals to buy now. Treat your pet to interactive toys, comfy beds, and quality grooming supplies that are up to 56 percent off.

Buy It! DreamBone Mini Beef Chew Bones Dog Treats, $5.99 (orig. $12.59); chewy.com

Buy It! Kong Stuff’N Easy Treat Peanut Butter Recipe, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); chewy.com

For feline friends, the Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain is a popular choice, if its 1,000 five-star reviews are any indication; many claim it’s the secret to getting your cat to drink more water. It has a filter to ensure clean water and allows you to choose from three settings: gentle flow, bubbling top, and calm stream. Right now, it’s marked down to less than $25 and eligible for free shipping. 

Buy It! Catit Flower Plastic Cat Fountain, $22.39 (orig. $32.99); chewy.com

After adding all of the essentials to your cart, you can move on to the fun stuff — toys, toys, and more toys! Durable dog toys are hard to come by, but in my personal experience, the Polka Dot Globlet Pig is one of the best. My 55-pound rescue dog, Mylah, is an aggressive chewer who’s previously shredded toys to bits within minutes, but surprisingly enough, this now-$7 toy has held up for months. It’s still her go-to for daily entertainment even though the squeaker has died out. 

Buy It! Multipet Latex Polka Dot Globlet Pig Squeaky Dog Toy, $6.99 (orig. $11.99); chewy.com

Spoiling your pet doesn’t have to cost a ton of money, especially when you take advantage of giant sales like this. Keep scrolling to see more pet supplies you can score for way less during Chewy’s National Pet Month Sale

Buy It! FurHaven Deluxe Chaise Orthopedic Dog Bed, $49.29 (orig. $70.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Twister Puzzle Game Dog Toy, $12.97 (orig. $27.49); chewy.com

Buy It! Ethical Pet Dura Brite Treat Dispenser Ball Dog Toy, $5.08 ($8.29); chewy.com

Buy It! Hyper Pet Dura-Squeaks Dog Chew Toy, $3.92 (orig. $5.07); chewy.com

Buy It! Frisco Cat Tracks Cat Toy, $7.28 (orig. $10.98); chewy.com

Buy It! K&H Pet Products Thermo-Snuggle Cup Bomber Heated Pet Bed, $38.32 (orig. $65.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Two By Two The Laurel Jute Cat Scratching Post, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); chewy.com

Buy It! Yeowww! Organic Catnip, $6.64 (orig. $11.43); chewy.com

Buy It! Van Ness Enclosed Cat Litter Pan, $15.47 (orig. $33.19); chewy.com

Buy It! Hertzko Self-Cleaning Dog & Cat Slicker Brush, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); chewy.com

Buy It! H&H Pets Dog & Cat Nail Clipper, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); chewy.com



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.