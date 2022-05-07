Chuck available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Chuck is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 25 pounds now will be a medium-size boy when he is grown. Chuck has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Chuck looks like he has some shar-pei in his bloodline. The shar-pei possesses a calm demeanor that makes them an excellent family companion. They are affectionate, devoted and loving. Chuck will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Chuck, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People is doing adoptions and meet and greets by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday – closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.