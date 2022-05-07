Claim your state pension right away – the step everyone must take to ensure payout at 66

When the Pension Service contacts you, it will send an ‘invitation code’ for you to activate your State Pension claim. “If you don’t get this you can request one online,” Lowe says.

He adds that once you have got the code the fastest way to claim your State Pension is online or by phone.

“But first, gather your National Insurance number and some other proofs of identity, which are listed on the Get your State Pension website.”

You may also need to supply the date of your most recent marriage, civil partnership or divorce, and the dates of any time spent living or working abroad.

You will need details the bank or building society you want the money paid into.

If you don’t reply, the Pension Service will act as if you have decided to delay taking your State Pension, and won’t pay out until you take action.

