Egypt’s Ministry of Environment holds awareness seminars on climate change, distributes waste containers in Delta governorates

CAIRO – 7 May 2022: Egypt’s Department of Environmental Information and Awareness carried out a number of awareness seminars entitled “Climate Changes and Global Warming and Their Impact on Humans And the environment” at some schools and cultural houses in a number Delta governorates, said the Ministry of Environment in a statement on Saturday.

The seminars were held in light of Egypt’s national strategy to raise public awareness of the climate change ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), the Ministry added. The seminars were given at the headquarters of Quesna Culture House in Menoufia Governorate, at Shafiq Ainer School in the village of Mit Al-Nour, Zefta Center in Gharbia Governorate, Umm Al-Momineen Secondary School in Tanta in Gharbia Governorate, and the Martyr Magdy Mahmoud Al-Qashash School, and Quesna Secondary School for Girls.





The seminars addressed the definition of global warming and greenhouse gases, their role and the danger on the planet, and a brief overview of the environmental changes caused by pollution worldwide. They also tackled the importance of trees and green plants in reducing CO2 emissions.





In addition to this, Egypt’s Ministry of Environment has delivered 276 waste containers to the Ministry of education to distribute them to schools in Tanta city of Gharbyia governorate, Egypt’s Delta.

This batch of containers aim at preventing any accumulations of garbage and preserving the health of students in schools and the safety of the environment.





Five days ago, the Alexandria office of the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency launched the first sessions of the national dialogue on climate change, said the Ministry of Environment in a statement. The sessions aim at raising public awareness about climate change impacts on people’s lives and their environment, besides brainstorming ideas to help mitigate these impacts, the statement added. The sessions discussed innovative ideas and technologies that help rationalize water and energy consumption.





On March 27, 2022, Egyptian Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad launched the first national dialogue on climate change from Sharm El -Sheikh, where the conference would convene in November.

Egypt raised awareness of addressing climate change impacts in daily life activities by rationalizing the citizens’ consumption of water, energy and resources, according to the minister.