Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Kootenay Pass

A long period of snowfall with total amounts of 20 to 30 cm is expected.

Heavy snow will develop over Kootenay Pass now through Monday on Hwy 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, according to Environment Canada.

Snow levels will remain at or below mountain pass levels in southern BC through the weekend. A series of disturbances moving across the interior will bring precipitation to the region.

Snow over Paulson Summit is expected to be generally light. However, Kootenay Pass will receive more than 20 cm of snow Saturday night through Monday.

Wet snow will be confined to the higher reaches of Highway 3 near Kootenay Pass today with little accumulation. Snow will intensify and the rain-snow line will drop to 1000 metres this evening, then close to valley bottom overnight. 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected tonight. Further accumulation of 5 cm is likely above 1000 metres during the day Sunday, and another 5 to 10 cm Sunday night and Monday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCSto