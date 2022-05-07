To accelerate the growth and further unleash the abilities of the metaverse, WPP and Epic Games have teamed up to aid WPP agencies in providing digital experiences for clients in the metaverse.

Metaverse is no more a concept as more and more mainstream brands and companies are looking to grow and broaden their reach. In its most basic form, the Metaverse is a digital world, where humans are projected as avatars of human beings via technology.

This is similar to how in-game characters work but the main difference is that it’s all happening in reality and not in a game world. Epic Games has been pushing the concept for a long time now, via its Fortnite concerts and collabs and is now looking to do the same but on a much larger scale.

Recently, WPP, a British communication, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce company announced that it will be joining hands with Epic Games “to accelerate innovation for clients in the metaverse.”

The company also shared details about this new partnership and how metaverse will help them and their clients.

Epic Games is partnering with WPP to grow the metaverse

Epic Games has been one of the biggest proponents of the notion of a connected virtual world and has even managed to secure funding for its metaverse ventures from big names like Sony and KIRKBI.

Now, the Fortnite developers are joining hands with WPP to help WPP agencies create and design new age digital experiences for brands in the metaverse. As per the announcement, this partnership will “include a new training programme to upskill thousands of WPP creatives and technologists on how to create custom brand experiences in Fortnite, and how to use Unreal Engine for real-time 3D creation and virtual production.”

It seems like we might get to see brands jumping into games pretty soon via such custom experiences. Shedding more light on this, Matthew Henick, Vice President of Metaverse Development at Epic Games said: “The collaboration between Epic, WPP, its clients and the creator community will accelerate the building of diverse social entertainment experiences that players across the world will love.”

As per Henick, this new partnership will further allow Epic Games to educate more brands and creators on how its tools across Fortnite, Unreal Engine, and 3D marketplaces such as ArtStation and Sketchfab can be used to turn its metaverse ideas into reality.

WPP will also work with SuperAwesome to better learn and understand online security and privacy to help its campaigns entertain younger audiences in a safe manner.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.



News Now – Sport News

