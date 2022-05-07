Eve Online tactical shooter is in development at CCP London

Eve Online developer CCP Games is working on another FPS game set in the sci-fi world of New Eden, the company revealed during this year’s Fanfest in Reykjavik. CCP says the game is currently in pre-production, and that it’s an online tactical shooter with “atmospheric visuals” that’s being developed at the company’s London studio.

CCP has been keen to create an Eve-adjacent FPS for years now: its first attempt, Dust 514 for the PlayStation 3, closed down in 2016 due to low player counts. Its second, another tactical shooter codenamed Project Nova, was shuttered after community feedback and playtesting prompted CCP to go “back to the drawing board” in 2018.

“We recognise that a hard sci-fi FPS game set in the Eve Universe is a very popular concept, and CCP is committed to offering an innovative multiplayer shooter with atmospheric visuals,” the company said in a statement released during Fanfest. “We want to show you rather than tell you how we have evolved the concept, and we’re looking forward to doing so when the time comes to reveal the game.”

In the piece of concept art (shown above), three soldiers armed with battle rifles advance through waist-deep water amid the smouldering wreckage of starships as another vessel fires its retro-rockets ahead of them, either landing or taking off in the fog and smoke.

It’ll likely be a while before we see anything concrete on the new Eve shooter. CCP says its London community lead was on-site at Fanfest talking with fans about what other games they play and what they’d like to see out of an FPS set in the Eve universe.