Fred Savage Has Been Fired From “The Wonder Years” Reboot Following Misconduct Claims

In 1993, Monique Long, a costume designer on the original The Wonder Years series, sued Savage, then 16, and actor Jason Harvey, then 20, for sexual harassment. She alleged that Savage begged her to go on dates with him and once told her, “Oh, Monique, I’m so in love with you. Please have an affair with me,” People reported at the time. Long claimed she was unable to do her work because of the alleged abuse and was fired from the show. The suit was later settled for an undisclosed amount.

In 2018, Savage’s former costar from the original series, Alley Mills, attributed the end of the show to the “ridiculous“ lawsuit and defended Savage, calling him “the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being that ever walked the face of the earth.”

The reboot completed airing its first season last year and an announcement about season 2 or a cancellation has yet to be made.

The news of Savage’s termination comes shortly after a complaint against actor Bill Murray’s behavior on the set of the upcoming film Being Mortal led to production shutting down while the allegations are investigated.

Murray acknowledged the complaint in an interview with CNBC, saying, “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way.”