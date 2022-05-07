Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu banner release date and abilities

Looking for the Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu banner release date? Following the discovery of a reference to Kuki Shinobi in Genshin Impact’s game files, players have been eagerly waiting for more information on this possible new Genshin Impact character.

Kuki Shinobu’s banner release date isn’t known yet, but there are few things we can say for certain now that she’s been officially announced via the Genshin Impact twitter account. We know she’s an Electro character, for example, and the current rumours suggests Kuki will be a new four-star character coming in a future Genshin Impact banner.

Thanks to recent leaks from the 2.7 beta, we also have some idea as to what her abilities might look like. It seems she’s a sword user, with some healing-focused support abilities that work even when she’s off the field. Kuki Shinobu – previously known as Kuki Ninja – is mentioned in-game in a couple of voice lines. She’s the deputy of the Arataki gang, and was first introduced in Itto’s official announcement tweet. Here’s everything we know about Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu release date

The Kuki Shinobu banner release date is currently rumoured to be in the second half of update 2.7. This rumour comes from known Genshin Impact leaker Lumie, and it is beleived she will feature on an Itto re-run banner, which makes sense given their in-game relationship.

According to my 🐤, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase. — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 25, 2022

Hoyoverse recently announced that the 2.7 release date has been postponed until further notice due to “project progress”, which means we’ll have to wait a bit longer until we find out if the rumours are true.

Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu Abilities

Thanks to a series of leaks from the most recent 2.7 beta, we now have some additional information on Kuki Shinobu’s abilities, sourced from Honey Hunter World.

Please note that because this information is from a beta build of Genshin Impact, the information is subject to change.

Normal Attack – Shinobu’s Shadowsword

Normal Attack – Perform up to four rapid strikes

– Perform up to four rapid strikes Charged Attack – Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid strikes

– Consumes stamina to unleash two rapid strikes Plunging Attack – Plunges from mid-air, damaging any opponents hit on the way down and dealing AoE damage on impact

Elemental Skill – Sanctifying Ring

Kuki Shinobu’s elemental skill creates a Grass Ring of Sanctification around the active player, at the cost of a portion of her health. This ring follows the active player and deals electro damage to nearby opponents every 1.5 seconds, as well as restoring health to active characters based on Kuki’s maximum health.

Kuki Shinobu cannot be brought below 20% health as a result of this ability, and it has a cooldown of 15 seconds.

Elemental Burst – Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

Kuki stabs her blade into the ground, which creates a barrier that deals electro damage to all enemies within its area of effect. The damage dealt is based on Kuki’s maximum health. If her health is below 50% at the point she uses her elemental burst, it will last longer.

Kuki Shinobu’s Passive Talents

Like Yelan, she gets 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Liyue Expedition for 20 hours. In addition, she has the following passive talents:

Breaking Free – When Kuki Shinobu’s health is below 50%, her healing bonus is increased by 15%

Heart’s Repose – Sanctifying Ring’s abilities are boosted depending on Kuki’s elemental mastery:

Healing is increased by 75% of elemental mastery

Damage is increased by 25% of elemental mastery

Kuki Shinobu Constellations

To Cloister Compassion – Kuki’s elemental burst AoE is increased by 50%

– Kuki’s elemental burst AoE is increased by 50% To Forsake Fortune – Grass Ring of Santification’s duration is increased by three seconds

– Grass Ring of Santification’s duration is increased by three seconds To Sequester Sorrow – Increases elemental skill level by three to a maximum of 15

– Increases elemental skill level by three to a maximum of 15 To Sever Sealing – When the attacks of active characters affected by Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent’s position, dealing AoE electro damage based on 9.7% of Shinobu’s max health. This effect can occur once every five seconds.

– When the attacks of active characters affected by Grass Ring of Sanctification hit opponents, a Thundergrass Mark will land on the opponent’s position, dealing AoE electro damage based on 9.7% of Shinobu’s max health. This effect can occur once every five seconds. To Cease Courtesies – Increases elemental burst level by three to a maximum of 15

– Increases elemental burst level by three to a maximum of 15 To Ward Weakness – When Kuki Shinobu’s health drops to 25% or lower (or when lethal damage is dealt), she will not fall and instead gains 150 elemental mastery for 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 60 seconds, and will automatically activate when her health reaches one

GENSHIN IMPACT KUKI SHINOBU STORY

As Arataki Itto’s second-in-command, Kuki Shinobu is responsible for keeping him under control – or attempting to, at least. Messages posted by Kuki Shinobu can be found on the Hanamizaka bulletin board in Inazuma; in these messages, she asks for anyone who was “bullied” into losing items by a “red oni with long horns” to look for her in Hanamizaka so she can return the items to them. Kuki Shinobu also posts about bailing Itto out of the police station using a psychiatric report.

When asked about Kuki Shinobu, Sayu says “Arataki Itto’s little sidekick? Ugh, well she’s definitely gotta be a sleep disturbance then. Birds of a feather flock together…” Interestingly, this voice line was initially called “about The Kuki Ninja”, and before that, “about Oniori.” This has led to speculation that Oniori is Kuki Shinobu’s real name.

That’s everything we know about Kuki Shinobu so far. Regarding the 2.7 update delay, the most recent developments saw Ayaka’s re-run banner extended indefinitely, as well as free primogems given out as compensation for the delay.

