Gmail and Outlook users beware! Tempting email is back and it’s more dangerous than ever





There’s a new email scam that Gmail, Outlook and users of other messaging providers need to be aware of as it’s incredibly easy to be fooled. The latest trick to arrive into inboxes uses the temptation of a free £50 gift from food delivery service Just Eat to try to fool unsuspecting users into clicking on dangerous links. Anyone duped into thinking they are getting a free meal could find data such as email addresses, passwords and even bank details being handed over to online crooks.

What makes this scam especially scary is that appears to come from an official Just Eat account with the name Just@eat featuring in the address panel. There’s also the clever use of a countdown timer which can make those who receive it rush to grab the offer without considering the consequences. This latest scam was spotted by the team at ProPrivacy but it’s not the first time it has reared its ugly head. Email users were targeted by a similar Just Eat scam last year which offered a similar incentive. READ MORE: Gmail users are being fooled by nasty new scam – vital advice will stop you being next

Speaking about the new threat Ray Walsh, Digital Privacy Expert at ProPrivacy, said: “It is vital that consumers across the UK are made aware of a fake £50 Just Eat voucher being used by scammers to lure in victims. “The current Just Eat scam leverages a countdown timer to apply further pressure on victims and to encourage them to follow the dodgy link and provide their personal information. “There is evidence circulating that scammers may be using the email address just@eat to lure in victims, so it is worth checking the received email for this sender address or anything else that uses just eat creatively to instill authenticity.” If you receive an email containing a £50 Just Eat voucher, it is critical that you do not click the link as this could result in a malware infection or your data being stolen for the purposes of fraud.

Scammers and fraudsters are getting more convincing in their efforts to steal your information and get access to your accounts. In a post on its website, Just Eat added: “Phone calls, emails, texts or Whatsapp messages pretending to be from Just Eat, or our trusted partners, may try to gain personal, sensitive or financial info from you – like usernames, passwords, credit card details, and other information “Just Eat will never ask for your date of birth, bank details, address or for any proof of identity such as utility bills, or your Partner Centre username and password over the phone. The only time you will ever need to provide this information is when you first sign up to join Just Eat.”