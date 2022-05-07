Goafest 2022: Road to Metaverse with Sandeep Bhushan of Facebook – ET BrandEquity

There is no substitute for us being able to physically touch, guess, feel, work together. But if someone’s favorite band is playing in another country and it’s impossible for them to travel, then what’s the harm in being able to experience it from a distance?

The director and head of India GMS from Meta, Sandeep Bhushan, addressed the audience raising a question where one can be digitally immersed and not physically close to actually get a deeper experience.

What is the future?

Bhushan expressed the future is many things to many people.

He stated that the largest amount of time spent on every platform of Meta is video. “As a matter of fact, Whatsapp video calling is also a very large portion of WhatsApp time,” he added.

Bhushan also mentioned real estate, digital art, e-sports and mobile games as enablers of technology in future.

Elaborating on the ever evolving tech, Bhushan highlighted people’s deep interest in the virtual economy that has grown by 85 per cent in July 2020 to September 2021. During the same period, Metaverse experienced growth by seven times.

The Axes of Metaverse

“The way the metaverse will work is that it will make you feel different on three axes,” Bhushan mentioned. He said that persistence or continuity, presence and interoperability are the three axes for metaverse to operate.

He added that in case of persistence, it means that even after one walks out of the experience, the experience still remains. “On a pool table if you leave the game, the ball will still be there when you come back tomorrow, even if the next player changes,” Bhushan explained.

For interoperability, he said that it basically means making connections across multiple devices.

Principles in the Metaverse

As a solution to responsible innovation, Bhushan highlighted four principles to be followed, the first being to never surprise people. Providing controls, considering everyone as your audience, and putting people above everything were the other three.

Challenges faced

As of now, the cost of friction (the number of dropouts at every stage of the user purchase journey) in APAC is considerably high in the metaverse.

Speaking statistically about the reach of Instagram reels, he pointed out that six million people produce reels every day in India and 700 million globally use AR effects across Meta.

Bhushan said, “We need to simplify user journeys from discovery of the product to the purchase of the product with the help of interactive tools.”

Another way is by roping in creators and promoting new launches, AR and VR integrations and product trials, he said.

