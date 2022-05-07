Hike Raises Funds For Its Web3 Rush Gaming Universe

Social platform, Hike raises another round of funds from marquee web3 investors. The funding round was led by Jump Crypto, the round also saw participation from Tribe Capital and Republic Capital’s Republic Crypto.

The three strategic web3 investors have joined Hike’s line-up of investors as it builds Rush Gaming Universe (RGU) a brand new social gaming metaverse where players can use their skills to play, earn & grow. RGU aims to provide brand new economic opportunities to the world starting with India.

Previously, the company partnered with Polygon the Ethereum scaling solution to develop Rush Gaming Universe.

The firm claims that in the last 13 months, The Rush Gaming Universe has engaged with 160 million quarterly gameplays and has 1.8 million monthly active users (MAUs).