How Henry Louis Gates Jr. changed my mind about handling racism

Henry Louis Gates Jr. doesn’t seem too worried about “critical race theory” or “white fragility” or “woke warriors” or any of those ridiculous buzzwords that get tossed around when people talk about race instead of talking to one another.

“Despite the superficial differences,” Gates said to a packed house at ASU Gammage, “at the level of the genome we’re 99.99 percent the same.”

The 71-year-old Harvard professor doesn’t seem too affected by the controversies uncovered by digging into long-buried family secrets.

And he certainly doesn’t seem to care anything about time, at least not when he’s telling stories.

“I got interested in genealogy … when I was 9 years old,” Gates said. “And I even know the date: It was July 2, 1960. And why do I know that date? Because that’s the day that we buried my father’s father.”

Gates chose to connect and unite the crowd

Lessons in maturity and magnanimity were on full display as Battinto Batts, the dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, interviewed Gates on the last day of April at the theater formerly known as Grady Gammage Memorial Auditorium.

Batts asked how Gates’s PBS show “Finding Your Roots” got its start. He might as well have put down his microphone and walked off the stage as Gates took the 1,000 or so audience members through a concert of storytelling improvisational jazz.