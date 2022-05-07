Jungle, UGR, Lazar Now Live in New Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War Update

A major character from the Black Ops Cold War Campaign, Lazar was handpicked by Russell Adler himself to help track down Perseus and disrupt his network of spies. He now brings his unmatched skills to Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Warzone™. Here’s what we know:

Full Name: Eleazar “Lazar” Azoulay

Date of Birth: October 25, 1948

Faction: NATO

Blood Type: AB-

First Language: English

Lazar’s physical stature and unshakeable nerve make him a force to be reckoned with in any combat situation. A former star high school athlete, Lazar has explosive power and athleticism in bounds, but peers are quick to cite his mental quickness and steady disposition as the primary reason to want him at your back.

Get access to Lazar by purchasing the “Lazar Operator Bundle” in the in-game Store. In addition to unlocking Lazar’s “The Broker” Operator Skin, you’ll also get the “Dealmaker” SMG Blueprint, “Dealbreaker” Assault Rifle Blueprint, “Unlikely Volunteer” Finishing Move, “Standard Issue” Accessory, “Skeleton Fish” Charm, “Swamp Beast” Calling Card, “Bog Demon” Emblem, “Fixer” Reticle, and the “Refresher” Gesture.

More to Come

Expect even more content throughout 2022. Keep your eyes out for an upcoming Melee weapon for use in Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, and watch for new Operator Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Finishing Moves, Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, and other cosmetics arriving in a new series of Store Bundles throughout the months to come.

Execute the mission.