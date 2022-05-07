Leclerc on relationship with Verstappen: ‘Took things with a lot of anger’

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have been rivals since childhood. The two drivers already fought against each other in the karting days and now they are doing so again in Formula 1. Leclerc indicates that this fight is now a lot more mature.

In an interview with ESPN Leclerc is asked about his relationship with Verstappen. Indeed, during the weekend in Imola, the Monegasque revealed that the two drivers “hated” each other when they were still racing in karting. Leclerc stressed that their battle in Formula 1 is very different.

“We were very young and we took things in a different way with a lot of anger, I remember. I hated him as much as he hated me at that time, but now we are grown up we are a lot more mature, we respect each other and we have both achieved a dream to be driving in F1,” Leclerc says.

Tension between Verstappen and Leclerc

With the drivers still early in the season, there is not yet high tension between the two rivals in the battle for the championship. Leclerc admits that this could change in the final stages of the season, but that’s just part of racing. “There is a lot of mutual respect, which is great to see,” ends the Ferrari driver.

