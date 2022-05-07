Live: Odesa hit by six missile strikes as Ukrainian forces continue advance towards Kharkiv





Russia says it used high-precision missiles to strike airfields at the port city of Odesa, while Ukrainian forces continue their counter-offensive towards Kharkiv.

Live updates 10m ago Sat 7 May 2022 at 9:48pm By Kate Ainsworth Russia says missiles struck airfields in Odesa region Russia’s defence ministry says high-precision missiles have destroyed Ukrainian aircraft at airfields in the Artsyz, Odesa and Voznesensk regions in southern Ukraine. Earlier, Ukraine said missiles had struck in the Odesa region without causing casualties. Local authorities in Odesa said a furniture factory in a residential area and an already damaged runway were also struck by missiles. 22m ago Sat 7 May 2022 at 9:37pm By Kate Ainsworth Key Event More than 300 people evacuated from Azovstal steel plant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which has been bombarded by Russian forces for several weeks. Speaking in a late night address, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian authorities would now focus on evacuating the wounded and medics, and try to establish humanitarian corridors for all residents of Mariupol and surrounding areas. Yesterday, 50 civilians, mainly women, children and the elderly were evacuated from the plant. 31m ago Sat 7 May 2022 at 9:28pm By Kate Ainsworth Six missiles hit Ukraine’s coastal city Odesa Ukraine’s southern military command says six missiles have hit the southern port city of Odesa. Spokeswoman for the military, Natalia Humeniuk told Ukraine’s public broadcaster that four rockets hit a furniture factory in a residential area, while the other two struck an already damaged runway strip. Authorities in Odesa said the missiles haven’t caused any casualties. 35m ago Sat 7 May 2022 at 9:23pm By Kate Ainsworth Looking for yesterday’s blog? Some key developments from yesterday included: 50 people were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

Ukrainian officials said Russia returned 41 Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the southern port city of Mariupol was ‘destroyed completely’

US President Joe Biden signed a new $211 million weapons package for Ukraine

Russia claimed its missiles had struck 31 areas where Ukrainian troops are deployed

40m ago Sat 7 May 2022 at 9:19pm By Kate Ainsworth

It's just past midnight in Ukraine

Good morning, It's Sunday, May 8 and you're reading the latest on the Russian war in Ukraine. The war has entered its 73rd day, and overnight more than 300 people were saved from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Around 2,000 Ukrainian forces, including the far-right Azov Regiment, remain inside the sprawling plant. Russia has previously told those inside they can leave if they put down their weapons, but Ukrainian troops refuse to surrender. Meanwhile, the southern port city of Odesa has been struck by six missiles overnight, but Ukrainian authorities say there were no casualties.