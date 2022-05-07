Liverpool rescue late draw with Tottenham | DAZN News Norway

Liverpool averted disaster on Saturday as they earned a 1-1 draw with visiting Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a 74th minute goal by Luis Diaz.

The Reds are embroiled in a hotly contested title race with Manchester City and came into the match just a single point behind the league leaders, but a loss on Saturday would’ve opened the door for the Sky Blues to take a four-point lead if they were to win against Newcastle on Sunday.

Instead, Liverpool salvaged a point at Anflield after going behind to Spurs early in the second half. The visiting side executed a superb team move in the 56th minute that was punctuated by a finish from Son Heung-min, giving Spurs a goal against the overall run of play. Tottenham are in the midst of their own battle to end the season as they look to overtake North London rivals Arsenal for fourth place, and Son’s goal looked to put them on course to do just that.

However, the deficit didn’t damper the hosts’ ability to attack, and after nearly 20 minutes of trailing it was Diaz’s deflected strike from distance that put the match back on level terms.

The teams traded half-chances over the remainder of the game but neither could find the back of the net a second time, resulting in a sharing of the points.

Liverpool and Tottenham each have three matches remaining in the Premier League season.