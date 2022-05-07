Don’t be surprised when you’re watching Netflix’s newest animated movie, Marmaduke, and happen to recognize a few voices! The movie is an animated adaptation of the classic pooch-tastic movies following a mischievous and super messy Great Dane, Marmaduke, who despite his huge heart, can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

IMDb’s synopsis for Marmaduke reads:

“A legendary dog trainer believes he can transform Marmaduke from an undisciplined, but lovable dog, into the first Great Dane to win the World Dog Championship.”

The new movie, which just so happened to be released on May 6, has a stellar cast attached. With Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson taking the lead voicing role. If you’re curious who else is behind the voice and animated creature, then read on ahead!.

Marmaduke cast: Who’s in the Netflix animated movie?

You might be having a hard time connecting a face to a voice! So below we’ve listed all the actors who appeared in Netflix’s animated movie with the role they portrayed on screen, according to IMDb.

These are all the actors in Netflix’s Marmaduke.