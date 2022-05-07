McLean park’s tennis courts to be repaired – Sun Gazette

The Fairfax County Park Authority last fall had the tennis courts resurfaced at Linway Terrace Park in McLean. At the time, conditions were not favorable for the product to adhere correctly in all repair areas, officials said.

The vendor, ATC, will need to make repairs under the one-year warranty this spring, park officials said.

ATC will be on site June 8, 9 and 10 to perform the necessary repair work on the tennis courts. As a result, the courts will be closed for this three-day period to ensure a successful repair process.

The Park Authority plans to reopen the tennis courts June 11, providing the weather remains dry during the scheduled repair dates.

The park is located at 6246 Linway Terrace.