On May 1, 2022, Deadline reported that Netflix had canceled Pearl along with numerous other series. Netflix has not revealed why it canceled the project. However, the streaming giant has notably lost many subscribers this past year. According to Deadline, Netflix could be reevaluating its model of creating a lot of original content because it “is just unreasonable to expect its execs to manage that many projects, and have enough of them turn out to be memorable.”

However, Harry also has an upcoming project—a docuseries called Heart of Invictus. There has not been any news regarding the status of this project, but it is likely Netflix has not dropped it.

According to Andrew Pierce, a consultant editor of the Daily Mail, the cancellation of Pearl could be a sign of Meghan’s popularity declining.

“What does it say about the fall from grace of Meghan Markle?” Pierce said on Mail Plus’ Palace Confidential series. “This contract was signed, what, in 2020? It’s not even two years old they’ve realized already her celebrity is failing in the United States. She’s only got celebrity because she’s married into the British royal family.”

Pierce added that Netflix might be realizing that Meghan and Harry are “not the investment” the streaming platform “thought they were.”

Meanwhile, royal reporter Richard Eden added that Netflix might no longer be interested in the Sussexes producing series that are not related to their personal lives.

“What’s frankly worrying is, I think, the only projects that will get the green light from Netflix now will be personal ones about the royal family,” he said.

Meghan Markle will release a podcast on Spotify

Meghan Markle Podcast Coming to Spotify This Summer, After Ex-Royal Couple Resolves Concerns Over Streamer’s Handling of COVID Misinfo https://t.co/2nPtivfzlo — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2022

Fans will not get to see Pearl on Netflix, but Meghan still has other projects in the works. In March 2022, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she will soon release a podcast on Spotify.

Called Archetypes, Meghan’s podcast will talk about “labels that try to hold women back.”

During a one-minute teaser on Spotify, listeners heard some of these negative words thrown at women all over the world. “This is how we talk about women, the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us,” Meghan said. “But where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

She continued, “I’m Meghan and this is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

