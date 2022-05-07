Men urged to ‘maintain healthy weight’ as study finds risk of dying from prostate cancer





Every year thousands of men will be diagnosed with and pass away from prostate cancer. Around 52,000 men are diagnosed with the condition while close to 12,000 pass away from the disease. However, despite these tragic figures, prostate has one of the highest survival rates with 78 percent of men surviving for 10 or more years after diagnosis. This has been achieved through the development of effective treatment and early diagnosis.

Diagnosis is one area where prostate cancer has an edge over the men it affects as it doesn’t start to show symptoms until into its later stages. Furthermore, Cancer Research UK says prostate cancer is: “Not clearly linked to any preventable risk factors.” That is, potentially, until now. A new study funded by Cancer Research UK has found the risk of developing prostate cancer rises with a man’s weight. READ MORE: High cholesterol: The warning signs of ‘excess cholesterol’

Specifically they have discovered for every 10 centimetres a man’s waste increases, their risk of dying from prostate cancer rises by seven percent. In other terms a five point increase in BMI (Body Mass Index) was associated with a 10 percent rise in risk of death. This is the largest ever study conducted on the potential link between obesity and the condition. Lead researcher Aurora Perez-Cornago said: “The message is: please, men, maintain a healthy weight.” DON’T MISS

While these symptoms sound unnerving the NHS adds: “These symptoms do not always mean you have prostate cancer.” Nevertheless, a man have any of these symptoms it is recommended they see their GP as soon as possible for a test. Even if it doesn’t turn out to be cancer, it is far better to get checked and for it to be nothing than to wait six months and discover something could have been done about it. More information about prostate cancer is available through the NHS or Prostate Cancer UK websites.