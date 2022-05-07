Microsoft Xbox to work with Samsung on TV streaming service/box

Microsoft officially announced a plan called Xbox Everywhere, designed to allow people to play Xbox cloud games on as many devices as possible. In addition, the plan also intends to decouple Xbox cloud gaming from Xbox games. This will allow people to play their own game libraries for free. For example, “Fortnite” was the first test case, but there are also rumours that Microsoft is developing a streaming service. To make it easier for users to use their cloud services.

VentureBeat insider @Jeff Grubb broke the news that the Xbox team is working directly with Samsung. The companies are working to develop an Xbox streaming app for the latter TVs. Of course, Samsung is currently the world’s No. 1 TV manufacturer, so it seems that if Microsoft wants to persist, Samsung, Sony and other platforms cannot be avoided.

Grubb also claims that Microsoft is working on a streaming device. This could be a cylinder similar to some earlier Roku devices – should let you stream games and video simultaneously.

Microsoft’s official statement on the Xbox Everywhere program

Regarding the Xbox Everywhere program, here is what Microsoft has to say

At Xbox, our mission is to be gamer-centric and to bring joy and connection to gaming. We want everyone in the world to be able to play the games they want with the people they want on their devices. We call it “Xbox Everywhere”. Our goal is to make games accessible to as many people as possible and to reach 3 billion players worldwide, so we’re investing heavily in cloud computing — both to serve players so they can play the way they want, and Serve creators so they can reach new and larger audiences and develop, run and manage their games with best-in-class cloud computing tools and services. We also opened cloud gaming services in more places including Mexico, Japan, Australia and Brazil. In all these new countries, the gaming community was very enthusiastic, especially Brazil, which surprised us. In the first few weeks, the cloud gaming experience rate was so high, the demand from fans exceeded our server capacity that we had to rapidly deploy more hardware to meet the demand. The support we’ve seen in new countries, coupled with the availability of more games on more devices, has led to encouraging results. Over the next few months, you can expect cloud gaming to launch in more places – we can’t wait to share more information later.

According to Grubb, the Xbox streaming box and Samsung app will launch sometime in the next 12 months. As of now, there is still no official information in this regard. Keep a tab with us and we will let you know as soon as we get any official information.