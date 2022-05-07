Categories
Celebrities

Minnie Driver Revealed That A Casting Director Once Asked Her To Fake An Orgasm During An Audition


“I wanted to tell them we were better than this.”

You know Minnie Driver from classic films like Good Will Hunting, Grosse Pointe Blank, and GoldenEye.


Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Minnie has a new memoir out, Managing Expectations, and in it (via The Times) she recalls an early point in her career when a casting director made an inappropriate request on set.


Gregorio T. Binuya / courtesy Everett Collection

Minnie recalls auditioning for a TV commercial for chocolates, when a casting director asked her if she’d seen the infamous scene in When Harry Met Sally, where Meg Ryan fakes an orgasm at a diner.


David M. Benett / Getty Images for Warner Brothers

“You know the scene where she fakes an orgasm?” he asked, “Eat a piece of chocolate and do that…Unless you fancy having a real one.”


Michael Germana / courtesy Everett Collection

“I thought about all the girls waiting outside,” she recalled. “All of us vying for an opportunity that was actually humiliation dressed up in a pick-me! outfit. I wanted to run out there and warn them.”


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

“I wanted to tell them we were better than this, better than being lunchtime entertainment for a bunch of pervy execs, their perviness sanctioned by this being considered ‘work.’”


Adam Orchon / Everett Collection

“But of course I didn’t, because the fire was lit and it required fuel, and any fuel, however troubling, will burn just the same.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Minnie also noted that she was asked to fake an orgasm several times by the director, and that the chocolate tasted “revolting” — which led her to put her foot down. “I don’t think I can do it again…because I will throw up,” she said.


Prashant Gupta / FX Networks / courtesy Everett Collection

THE RICHES, Minnie Driver, ‘Friday Night Lights’, (Season 2, Episode 2, aired March 25, 2008), 2007–08. photo: Prashant Gupta / ©FX / courtesy Everett Collection

“They thought I was talking about the chocolate, but it was really my shame at having gone along with the whole grotesquery. And the fucking chocolate.”


David M. Benett / Getty Images

According to Minnie, the casting director — who she dubbed “Scorsleazy,” a pun on director Martin Scorsese’s last name — replied, “‘Well, all the other girls have apparently very much enjoyed this.’”


Adam Orchon / Everett Collection

“I gathered the good coat I’d worn off the floor, smiled mightily and said, ‘They were faking it.’ As exits go, it wasn’t bad.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Read the entire excerpt here, and head here if you want to buy the book.



