Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Leaks… Its Sooner Than You Think | GameSpot News



Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Date Leaks… Its Sooner Than You Think | GameSpot News

According to a report from Exputer, Modern Warfare 2’s reveal trailer could air “at an event when E3 was meant to be,” and will focus on the campaign. Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer will be revealed in August. Whether or not there will be a tie-in Warzone event as part of the expected announcement is unknown.

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has acknowledged that the Season 2: Lone Wolves launch this week “has been bumpy,” with players reporting a number of issues with the latest update. On Twitter, Microsoft’s Joseph Staten said, “We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We’re reviewing options and will have more news to come.”

THQ commissioned a gold-plated Nintendo Wii to be delivered to Buckingham Palace and presented to the Queen of England as part of a marketing stunt to promote Big Family Games. The previous auction started the bidding at $300,000, although this new auction’s highest bid at the time of writing is currently $2,000 on the Goldin website.



