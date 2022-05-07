NatWest app DOWN: Why is my NatWest online banking app not working today? Status latest

NatWest app down reports are flooding in today, with users reporting issues with the high street bank’s online banking app. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a surge in NatWest down reports which began around 2pm UK time. According to Down Detector stats. the majority of issues with the NatWest app are to do with mobile login.

The official NatWest Status page has confirmed that the mobile app for it’s online banking service is experiencing “disruption”.

The high-street bank said: “We’re sorry if you’re having trouble using our Mobile App, we’re working hard to fix this.”

The NatWest Status page says all other services are working normally currently.

As the NatWest issues hit users took to Twitter to report on the problems they were facing with the app.