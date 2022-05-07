NatWest app DOWN: Why is my NatWest online banking app not working today? Status latest

NatWest app down reports are flooding in today, with users reporting issues with the high street bank’s online banking app. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has recorded a surge in NatWest down reports which began around 2pm UK time. According to Down Detector stats. the majority of issues with the NatWest app are to do with mobile login.
The official NatWest Status page has confirmed that the mobile app for it’s online banking service is experiencing “disruption”.
The high-street bank said: “We’re sorry if you’re having trouble using our Mobile App, we’re working hard to fix this.”
The NatWest Status page says all other services are working normally currently.
As the NatWest issues hit users took to Twitter to report on the problems they were facing with the app.
One tweeted: “@NatWest_Help what’s going on with the app”.
While another posted: “@NatWest_Help any issues with the app today ? Struggling to log in”.
One added: “@NatWest_Help your mobile app is down again making it impossible to approve payments”.
And another wrote: “@NatWest_Help My app isn’t working. I need to transfer funds and can’t! Really unhappy”.
The official NatWest Help Twitter has been busy responding to users experiencing issues, and has been saying in replies that while there were problems with the app this should now be resolved.
In one reply posted around 3pm the NatWest Help Twitter posted: “we’re aware that there were issues accessing the app but everything is up and running again now.”
Source link